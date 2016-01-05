BRIEF-Solarworld: preliminary administrator / insolvency of affiliated companies
Jan 5 Macintosh Retail Group NV :
* Administrators John Huppertz and Ben Meijs ask bankruptcy for Hoogenbosch Retail Group BV and its subsidiaries Dolcis BV, Manfield BV, Invito BV and PRO Sport BV
* Also Macintosh E-commerce B.V. and MRG STM B.V. have submitted a request at the Court of Limburg to convert the suspension of payments into bankruptcy
* Management of Scapino asks suspension of payment and requested the court to also appoint John Huppertz and Ben Meijs as administrators
* Update On Chapter 11 proceedings, and operational and financial information