Jan 5 Mosman Oil & Gas Ltd :

* Noted fall in brent oil price with regard to its acquisition of South Taranaki Energy Project in New Zealand

* Has elected to issue a review notice to Origin Energy Limited,under terms of Origin sale and purchase agreement ("SPA")

* SPA also contains provisions for either party to cancel SPA if New Zealand government consent conditions are not satisfied by 31 January 2016

* If brent oil price remains below USD 40/bbl for 15 consecutive business days, provision that will lead to good faith negotiations of amendments to SPA