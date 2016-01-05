Jan 5 Mosman Oil & Gas Ltd :
* Noted fall in brent oil price with regard to its
acquisition of South Taranaki Energy Project in New Zealand
* Has elected to issue a review notice to Origin Energy
Limited,under terms of Origin sale and purchase agreement
("SPA")
* SPA also contains provisions for either party to cancel
SPA if New Zealand government consent conditions are not
satisfied by 31 January 2016
* If brent oil price remains below USD 40/bbl for 15
consecutive business days, provision that will lead to good
faith negotiations of amendments to SPA
