BRIEF-Top choice Medical Investment unit to jointly sets up dental clinic JV in Hangzhou
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary plans to set up a dental clinic JV in Hangzhou with partners
Jan 6 E-Therapeutics Plc :
* Appointment of Iain Ross to board of directors as non-executive chairman
* Iain Ross will join company on January 6, 2016
* At this time, professor Malcolm Young will step down as acting chairman and continue his role as chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary plans to set up a dental clinic JV in Hangzhou with partners
May 17 Certain tests used to detect lead exposure could provide inaccurate results for some children and adults in the United States, U.S. regulators warned on Wednesday.