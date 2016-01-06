Jan 6 E-Therapeutics Plc :

* Appointment of Iain Ross to board of directors as non-executive chairman

* Iain Ross will join company on January 6, 2016

* At this time, professor Malcolm Young will step down as acting chairman and continue his role as chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)