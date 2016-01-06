BRIEF-uhr.de AG withdraws application for insolvency
* MANAGEMENT BOARD OF UHR.DE AG WITHDREW THE APPLICATION FOR INSOLVENCY, WHICH WAS SUBMITTED TO THE DISTRICT COURT OF DESSAU.
Jan 6 Evraz Highveld Steel And Vanadium Ltd :
* Despite efforts to complete business rescue proceedings, proceedings have not been concluded Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Claimants against Lehman Brothers’ main European arm will receive at least £5bn on top of the original £11.5bn amount awarded after the UK’s most senior court ruled they should receive statutory interest that has built up over the last eight years.