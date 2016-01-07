BRIEF-Yango Group plans property sector investment fund, unit to buy property assets
* Says it plans to sign agreement to set up property sector investment fund worth 10 billion yuan ($1.45 billion)
Jan 7 Vastned Retail NV :
* Divests non-core property in the Netherlands for 15.2 million euros ($16.4 million) Source text: bit.ly/1mE0ig5 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9243 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to sign agreement to set up property sector investment fund worth 10 billion yuan ($1.45 billion)
FRANKFURT, May 18 Euro zone central must consider "action" to maintain control of euro clearing that happens outside the European Union after Britain's decision to leave the EU, a European Central Bank director said on Thursday.