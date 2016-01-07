BRIEF-Seacoast to acquire NorthStar Banking Corp
* Seacoast to acquire northstar banking corporation, deepening presence in the attractive tampa banking market
Jan 7 Great Portland Estates Plc :
* Exchanges on two deals with Deka Immobilien Investment Gmbh Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Seacoast to acquire northstar banking corporation, deepening presence in the attractive tampa banking market
* Q1 profit before tax of 4.5 billion shillings versus 4.9 billion shillings year ago