BRIEF-Top choice Medical Investment unit to jointly sets up dental clinic JV in Hangzhou
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary plans to set up a dental clinic JV in Hangzhou with partners
Jan 6 Pharming Group NV :
* Pharming announces completion of patient enrolment in clinical study of Ruconest for prophylaxis of hereditary angioedema Source text: bit.ly/1S3dV4M Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary plans to set up a dental clinic JV in Hangzhou with partners
May 17 Certain tests used to detect lead exposure could provide inaccurate results for some children and adults in the United States, U.S. regulators warned on Wednesday.