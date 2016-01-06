BRIEF-ABC Multiactive updates on rights issue of 60.2 million shares
* Rights issue of 60.2 million shares at HK$0.20per share on basis of 1 share for every 4 shares
Jan 6 Euronext Nv :
* Euronext announces monthly trading volumes for December 2015
* Average daily volume on equity index derivatives was down at 212,564 contracts (-20% compared with december 2014)
* December 2015 average daily transaction value on euronext cash order book stood at EUR 7,434 million, +6%
* Activity on ETFs remained dynamic during december with an average daily transaction value at EUR 744 million, up 47%
* In December 2015, average daily volume on commodities derivatives decreased by 45% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ATHENS, May 17 Thousands of Greeks walked off their jobs on Wednesday and marched through central Athens in an angry protest against continued austerity measures being demanded by international lenders in exchange for disbursing bailout funds.