UPDATE 4-Shanghai Pharma weighs rival bid for Germany's Stada
* Bain and Cinven have bid 5.3 bln euros ($5.9 bln) for Stada
Jan 6 Sligro Food Group NV :
* Reports FY net sales group revenue of 2.67 billion euros ($2.87 billion) versus 2.57 billion euros a year ago Source text: bit.ly/1mB0EnA Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9306 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 17 American Eagle Outfitters Inc forecast second-quarter profit below estimates as intense competition in the industry pushes the apparel chain to offer deep discounts and bear excess shipping costs on online orders.