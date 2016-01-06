UPDATE 4-Shanghai Pharma weighs rival bid for Germany's Stada
* Bain and Cinven have bid 5.3 bln euros ($5.9 bln) for Stada
Jan 6 Card Factory Plc
* retirement and succession of chief executive officer ("ceo")
* karen hubbard to succeed richard hayes as ceo
* s pleased to announce appointment of karen hubbard to board as ceo designate, with effect from 22 nd february 2016.
* trading over christmas period has been in line with its expectations. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)
May 17 American Eagle Outfitters Inc forecast second-quarter profit below estimates as intense competition in the industry pushes the apparel chain to offer deep discounts and bear excess shipping costs on online orders.