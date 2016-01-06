BRIEF-Top choice Medical Investment unit to jointly sets up dental clinic JV in Hangzhou
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary plans to set up a dental clinic JV in Hangzhou with partners
Jan 6 Transgene SA :
* Announces first patient randomized in multinational phase 3 trial for Pexa-VEC oncolytic immunotherapy in advanced liver cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary plans to set up a dental clinic JV in Hangzhou with partners
May 17 Certain tests used to detect lead exposure could provide inaccurate results for some children and adults in the United States, U.S. regulators warned on Wednesday.