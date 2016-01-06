Jan 6 Neovacs SA :

* Says secures 5 million euros ($5.4 million) from the public funding program "Investments for the future" to support clinical and industrial development for the therapeutic vaccine INF Kinoïd

* Funding decision made by The General Commission for Investment and operated by Bpifrance

* Neovacs will be able to maintain control over the technology and the manufacturing process