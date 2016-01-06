Jan 6 Novozymes

* Says researchers from Monsanto and Novozymes see progress in U.S. field tests, plan to launch corn inoculant in 2017

* Results included a corn inoculant product, which increased yields by an average of 4 bushels per acre in U.S. field tests.

* The companies' BioAg Alliance is currently running the world's largest microbial research program to develop the next generation of these products.

* In 2015, the Alliance tested more than 2,000 microbial strains across 500,000 field trial plots in more than 50 locations in the United States.

* Results from its U.S. field trials showed its top new microbes increased corn yields by an average of 4-5 bushels per acre and soy yields by an average of 1.5 bushels per acre.

* Today, the BioAg Alliance's products are used on around 65 million acres

* Monsanto and Novozymes envision that their products will be used on 250-500 million acres globally by 2025

* The agricultural market for microbials is estimated at $1.8 billion, while the market for traditional fertilizers and pesticides totals $240 billion. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sabina Zawadzki, editing by Teis Jensen)