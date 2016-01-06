Jan 6 Pandora
* Says based on preliminary reporting, Pandora's revenue
for 2015 increased approximately 40 pct compared to 2014 to 16.7
billion Danish crowns which compares to a financial guidance of
above DKK 16 billion
* Says other financial guidance remains unchanged
* Says Pandora continues to expect an EBITDA margin of
around 37 pct
* Says all geographic regions contributed with double digit
growth in local currency in fourth quarter
* Says CAPEX is expected to be approximately 1 billion
Danish crowns and the tax rate is expected to be 30 pct
