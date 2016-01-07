UPDATE 1-Alibaba reveals $6 bln share buyback as misses EPS forecast
* Adjusted EPS 4.35 yuan, vs estimated 4.48 yuan (Releads, adds details throughout)
Jan 7 Precise Biometrics AB
* Says Precise Biomatch Mobile integrated in a new android tablet
* Says the value of license revenue is based on the number of sensors FPC delivers to the device manufacturer and cannot be forecasted at this point For the original story click here: here,c9892310 Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Adjusted EPS 4.35 yuan, vs estimated 4.48 yuan (Releads, adds details throughout)
* Raises a combined $14.5 million of funding from Wing Venture Capital and Norwest Venture Partners Source text for Eikon: