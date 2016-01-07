Jan 7 KBC Groep NV :

* Says its healthy insurance business and sound capital and risk management are reflected in the following parameters for KBC Insurance:

* Solvency II ratio of 242 percent, based upon figures at the end of Q3 2015

* Solvency capital requirement (SCR) of 1.5 billion euros ($1.62 billion) at the end of Q3 2015

* Solvency own funds of 3.6 billion euros at the end of Q3 2015