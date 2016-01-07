BRIEF-Yango Group plans property sector investment fund, unit to buy property assets
* Says it plans to sign agreement to set up property sector investment fund worth 10 billion yuan ($1.45 billion)
Jan 7 Airbus Group SE :
* Says BOC Aviation, the Singapore-based global aircraft leasing company owned by Bank of China, has announced an order for an additional 30 A320 Family aircraft
* Order comprises 18 A320neo Family aircraft and 12 A320ceo Family aircraft Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to sign agreement to set up property sector investment fund worth 10 billion yuan ($1.45 billion)
FRANKFURT, May 18 Euro zone central must consider "action" to maintain control of euro clearing that happens outside the European Union after Britain's decision to leave the EU, a European Central Bank director said on Thursday.