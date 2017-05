Jan 7 XVIVO Perfusion AB :

* PrimECC has been granted CE mark

* Will expand clinical documentation for PrimECC through additional clinical studies in 2016

* Will perform a randomized clinical study on 80 patients at Sahlgrenska University Hospital in Gothenburg in 2016

* Says does not plan any extensive launch of the product before this study is complete

