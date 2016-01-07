BRIEF-Yango Group plans property sector investment fund, unit to buy property assets
* Says it plans to sign agreement to set up property sector investment fund worth 10 billion yuan ($1.45 billion)
Jan 7 Persimmon Plc :
* Nigel Greenaway, south division chief executive has decided to retire from board after conclusion of company's agm on 14 April 2016
* David Jenkinson will be promoted to group managing director with immediate effect
* Following changes, board will consist of eight directors, chairman, three executive directors and four non-executive directors
FRANKFURT, May 18 Euro zone central must consider "action" to maintain control of euro clearing that happens outside the European Union after Britain's decision to leave the EU, a European Central Bank director said on Thursday.