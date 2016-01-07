Jan 7 Persimmon Plc :

* Nigel Greenaway, south division chief executive has decided to retire from board after conclusion of company's agm on 14 April 2016

* David Jenkinson will be promoted to group managing director with immediate effect

* Following changes, board will consist of eight directors, chairman, three executive directors and four non-executive directors