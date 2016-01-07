Jan 7 Transgene SA :
* Secures new funding of up to 30 million euros ($32.5
million)
* Funding is combination of 20 million euro loan from the
European Investment Bank (EIB) and 10 million euros in financing
from its major shareholder, Institut Merieux
* Says restructuring finalised, giving way to clinical
development plan
* Plan translates into the reduction of some fifty percent
of the total number of employees compared to the number at the
end of 2014
