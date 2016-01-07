BRIEF-Verint says awarded multimillion dollar government cyber security project
* Verint awarded multimillion dollar government cyber security project
Jan 7 Manchester United Plc :
* Announced a ground breaking deal with Sina Sports, number one digital media platform for sports fans in China
* Sina Sports has secured exclusive rights to broadcast club's dedicated 24-hour MUTV channel
* Surgery partners, inc. Announces consent solicitation relating to its senior notes