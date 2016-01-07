BRIEF-Seacoast to acquire NorthStar Banking Corp
* Seacoast to acquire northstar banking corporation, deepening presence in the attractive tampa banking market
Jan 7 UK Treasury Committee:
* Asked John Griffith-Jones, chairman of FCA, and Tracey Mcdermott, acting chief executive, to appear before it to explain why it dropped a review into bank culture
* Will be taking evidence from chairman and acting chief executive of FCA on this subject on Wednesday, January 20 (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Q1 profit before tax of 4.5 billion shillings versus 4.9 billion shillings year ago