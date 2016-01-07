BRIEF-Aporeto raises a $14.5 mln of funding from Wing Venture Capital and Norwest Venture Partners
* Raises a combined $14.5 million of funding from Wing Venture Capital and Norwest Venture Partners
Jan 7 SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner AG :
* Acquires 51 pct of shares of Hartung Consult GmbH as of Jan. 1, 2016
* Intends to acquire remaining 49 pct shares as of Jan. 1, 2018
* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - expands Cisco relationship to enhance connectivity solution options in Canada