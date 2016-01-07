Jan 7 SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner AG :

* Acquires 51 pct of shares of Hartung Consult GmbH as of Jan. 1, 2016

* Intends to acquire remaining 49 pct shares as of Jan. 1, 2018 Source text: bit.ly/1OBVfXE Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)