Ralph Lauren beats profit estimates as it reins in discounts
May 18 Ralph Lauren Corp reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, as the luxury apparel maker reined in discounts and cut inventories in a bid to boost margins.
Jan 7 Kotipizza Group Oyj :
* Same store sales grew 14.2 percent in December
* December monthly sales 7.1 million euros ($7.71 million) versus 6.0 million euros year ago
Weight Watchers International says intends to commence an offer to prepay at discount to par up to $75 million of initial tranche B-2 term loans outstanding