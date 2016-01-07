Ralph Lauren beats profit estimates as it reins in discounts
May 18 Ralph Lauren Corp reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, as the luxury apparel maker reined in discounts and cut inventories in a bid to boost margins.
Jan 7 Wittchen SA :
* Dec. 2015 revenue 23.2 million zlotys ($5.8 million), up 8 percent year on year
* FY 2015 revenue 150.9 million zlotys, up 16 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0024 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 18 Ralph Lauren Corp reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, as the luxury apparel maker reined in discounts and cut inventories in a bid to boost margins.
* Weight Watchers International says intends to commence an offer to prepay at discount to par up to $75 million of initial tranche B-2 term loans outstanding Source text - http://bit.ly/2qVbP0i Further company coverage: