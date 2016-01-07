Jan 7 William Demant :

* Says it and GN Resound have reached an agreement to settle all patent disputes between the two companies, thereby terminating all patent litigations

* Says settlement of 15 patents includes an annual net license payment to William Demant, which will have no material financial impact on results of either party

* Says details of financial arrangement are undisclosed