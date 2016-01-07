BRIEF-Erin Energy announces results of annual meeting of shareholders held on May 17
* Erin Energy - announced results of co's annual meeting of shareholders held on May 17, 2017 and changes to board of directors and management team
Jan 7 Ferrovial SA :
* Says is selected, through subsidiary Ferrovial Agroman, as "Apparent Best Value Proposer" by California High-Speed Rail Authority to design and build a section of High-Speed Railway California in the Central Valley for $347 million
Source text: bit.ly/22N7Z3K
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Erin Energy - announced results of co's annual meeting of shareholders held on May 17, 2017 and changes to board of directors and management team
May 18 European private equity investor Silverfleet Capital said it made four hires to its investment team in London, Munich and Paris.