* Recro Pharma presents Phase III bunionectomy clinical data for IV meloxicam at the American Pain Society 36th annual scientific meeting
Jan 7 Plant Advanced Technologies Pat SA :
* Acquires majority of StratiCELL shares
* StratiCELL is a Belgian company specialized in efficacy and safety testing of products for the cosmetics industry
* MediWound announces changes to its board of directors