BRIEF-Pan India corp says designated Omprakash Ramashankar Pathak as MD
Says designated Omprakash Ramashankar Pathak as MD
Jan 8 Intu Properties Plc
* Changes to management structure
* julian Wilkinson has been appointed as asset management director, responsible for optimising performance of Intu's uk shopping centres
* With these appointments and changes, former role of chief operating officer will not be directly replaced
* martin Breeden has been appointed development director, with responsibility for development across UK
Matthew Roberts, chief financial officer, will assume responsibility for centre based operations whilst retaining his existing responsibilities
TOKYO, May 15 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) reported on Monday a 9.3 percent rise in net profit for the year ended in March, thanks mostly to the absence of hefty provisions booked in the previous year.