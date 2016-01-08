Jan 8 Molecular Partners AG :

* To conduct phase II trial of MP0250, a multi-darpin targeting VEGF and HGF, in Multiple Myeloma

* Patient enrolment expected to start in second half of 2016

* MP0250 to be studied in combination with bortezomib and dexamethasone