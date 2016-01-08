BRIEF-Biohaven's Trigriluzole receives fast track designation from U.S. FDA
May 15 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd
Jan 8 Molecular Partners AG :
* To conduct phase II trial of MP0250, a multi-darpin targeting VEGF and HGF, in Multiple Myeloma
* Patient enrolment expected to start in second half of 2016
* MP0250 to be studied in combination with bortezomib and dexamethasone Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 15 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd
May 15 Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment & Supply Co Ltd