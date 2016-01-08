BRIEF-Pan India corp says designated Omprakash Ramashankar Pathak as MD
* Says designated Omprakash Ramashankar Pathak as MD Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pO1DS8) Further company coverage:
Jan 8 Gimv NV :
* Acquires a majority stake in the newly merged group Itho Daalderop and Klimaatgarant
* Wim van den Bogerd, the current CEO of Klimaatgarant, will become CEO of the new group Source text: bit.ly/1n7gPJn Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
TOKYO, May 15 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) reported on Monday a 9.3 percent rise in net profit for the year ended in March, thanks mostly to the absence of hefty provisions booked in the previous year.