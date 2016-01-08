BRIEF-Bank of Beijing signs agreement with Gome's financial arm
* Says it signs strategic cooperation agreement with Gome's financial arm on areas including internet banking
Jan 8 Paysafe Group Plc
* Full year trading update
* Announces its unaudited trading update for year ended 31 december 2015
* FY 2015 adjusted EBITDA of circa $150 mln
* H2 2015 adjusted EBITDA of circa $100 mln
* Anticipated H2 2015 synergy savings are expected to be towards top end of previously announced $5-10 mln range
* FY 2015 revenue and adjusted EBITDA are expected to be ahead of market expectations
* FY 2015 revenue of circa $600 mln
* H2 2015 group revenue of circa $380 mln, driven by strong growth across group's product lines, particularly in processing division's North American business
* Qiu Yizhou was appointed as executive director