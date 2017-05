Jan 8 Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck Textilhaus Feldmeier AG :

* Was able to significantly increase sales at group level to 158.6 million euros ($172.2 million) (previous year: 102.7 million euros) in FY 2015

* On a like-for-like basis, gross sales at group level amounted to 104.0 million euros in FY 2015