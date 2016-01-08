BRIEF-International Co For Agricultural Corps nine-month profit rises
* Nine-month net profit EGP 1.4 million versus EGP 519,472 year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2r80B8k) Further company coverage:
Jan 8 Crawshaw Group Plc
* Trading for 15 week period since our last update on 29th September 2015 to 3rd January 2016
* Board therefore anticipates that full year results ended 31 st January 2016 will be in line with market expectations
* Total group sales were up 64 pct in 15 week period versus prior year, and are up 52 pct year to date
* Like-for-like sales for same period were up 0.8 pct versus prior year, and are up 1.7 pct year to date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 15 Dubai plans to develop a 6.3 billion dirham ($1.7 billion)tourist resort on two man-made islands it will build either side of the Burj Al Arab, its luxury sail-shaped hotel.