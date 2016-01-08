BRIEF-Kohyoung Technology says change of top shareholder
* Says top shareholder is changed to Kohyoung Holdings from Ko Kwang Il and one individual
Jan 8 Birdstep Technology ASA :
* Board proposes 10:1 share consolidation
* Proposes share consolidation as share price of the company's share is 0.34 Norwegian crowns while Oslo Stock Exchange requirement is 1.00 crown per listed share
* Says may consider revising the proposal if the company's share price changes
* Razer - 3 Group, Razer announce global strategic alliance; to co-brand, reach out to gaming community with tariff plans designed for gaming community Source text for Eikon: