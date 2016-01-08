Jan 8 Euroinvestment SA :

* VAP Video Art Production GmbH raises its stake in company to 45.06 percent from 28.99 percent 

* VAP Video Art Production GmbH bought 40,186,000 series G shares of company for 401,860 zlotys ($100,674) on Dec. 31

* VAP Video Art Production GmbH bought 40,186,000 shares of company from RODERYKINVEST LTD