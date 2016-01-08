Jan 8 African Bank Investments Ltd

* Preparation and audit/review of results for 30 September 2014, 31 March 2015 and 30 September 2015 is substantially complete

* Board will release these results simultaneously during February 2016, if not sooner, should they be available

* Board would only be capable of determining this once resolution of African Bank Ltd is complete and business rescue proceedings have ended.

* Owing to significance of matters that have occurred in past two financial years, it has taken longer than expected to finalise

* As a result of lapse of Stangen disposal, shareholders are advised that caution is no longer required when dealing in company's securities

* Board is currently not in a position to give a date on which suspension, in respect of all equity securities of ABIL, is expected to be lifted Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)