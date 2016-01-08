Jan 8 Mondo TV SpA :

* Reports parent company FY 2015 preliminary net profit 3.2 million euros ($3.48 million) versus 1.5 million euros a year ago

* Parent company FY 2015 preliminary production value 14.7 million euros, up 47 percent year on year

* Management confirms a very positive 2016 and a great growth compared to 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9205 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)