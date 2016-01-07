BRIEF-Seacoast to acquire NorthStar Banking Corp
* Seacoast to acquire northstar banking corporation, deepening presence in the attractive tampa banking market
Jan 7 Venture Incubator SA :
* Acquires 5.56 percent stake (95,841 shares) in Brand 24 SA for 876,945 zlotys ($217,583) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0304 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 profit before tax of 4.5 billion shillings versus 4.9 billion shillings year ago