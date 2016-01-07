BRIEF-Seacoast to acquire NorthStar Banking Corp
* Seacoast to acquire northstar banking corporation, deepening presence in the attractive tampa banking market
Jan 7 Deutsche Euroshop Ag
* Says valuation gain expected to be eur260 million
* Says positive result is primarily due to shopping center investment class
* Says forecasting a pre-tax contribution to earnings of eur260 million (previous year: eur89.7) from valuation of investment properties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Seacoast to acquire northstar banking corporation, deepening presence in the attractive tampa banking market
* Q1 profit before tax of 4.5 billion shillings versus 4.9 billion shillings year ago