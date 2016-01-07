Jan 7 BioInvent International AB

* Says announces FDA acceptance of the investigational new drug application for the phase I/IIa study with TB-403

* Says the study, which is planned to commence in Q1 2016, will be conducted at a number of specialist centers in the United States

* Says initial results from the study are expected by early 2017.