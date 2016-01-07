BRIEF-Holloway Lodging Corp announces repayment of maturing mortgages and refinancing transactions
* Holloway Lodging Corp announces repayment of maturing mortgages and refinancing transactions
Jan 7 SnowWorld NV :
* Builds extension of third slope in Zoetermeer
* Project is an investment of around 10 million euros ($10.85 million) Source text: bit.ly/1O73g5t Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9213 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Holloway Lodging Corp announces repayment of maturing mortgages and refinancing transactions
* Ralph lauren reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 results