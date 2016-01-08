Jan 8 Brewin Dolphin Holdings Plc

Announces directorate change and expansion of executive committee, after outlining a strategy to promote further organic growth in funds under management through both the direct and agent channels.

* stephen jones will be responsible for all private client business outside of south east

* paul jones takes role of chief of staff

* charlie ferry will be responsible for private client business in south east of england

* nick fitzgerald will be responsible for financial planning

* robin beer will be responsible for rapidly-growing intermediary and charities businesses