BRIEF-Pan India corp says designated Omprakash Ramashankar Pathak as MD
Says designated Omprakash Ramashankar Pathak as MD
Jan 8 Brewin Dolphin Holdings Plc
Announces directorate change and expansion of executive committee, after outlining a strategy to promote further organic growth in funds under management through both the direct and agent channels.
* stephen jones will be responsible for all private client business outside of south east
* paul jones takes role of chief of staff
* charlie ferry will be responsible for private client business in south east of england
* nick fitzgerald will be responsible for financial planning
* robin beer will be responsible for rapidly-growing intermediary and charities businesses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)
TOKYO, May 15 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) reported on Monday a 9.3 percent rise in net profit for the year ended in March, thanks mostly to the absence of hefty provisions booked in the previous year.