Jan 8 Matas A/S

* Q3 2015/16 revenue 1.05 billion Danish crowns ($152.9 million), up 1.0 pct from Q3 2014/15

* Q3 2015/16 like-for-like growth rate for company's own stores was 1.5 pct

* 2015/16 guidance unchanged - revenue of about 3.45 billion crowns, like-for-like growth rate of around 1 pct, EBITA margin of around 17.0 pct Source text for Eikon:

