Jan 8 Icade SA :

* Says it ends its tax dispute regarding exit tax

* A 31.5 million euro ($34.2 million) transaction with the tax administration has permanently settled the dispute

* A 16.8 million euro provision has already been recognized in Icade's financial statements as of 30 June 2015

* An additional provision of 14.7 million euros will be booked in the 2015 annual accounts Source text: bit.ly/1Jyhi14 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9210 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)