Jan 8 Elve SA :

* Buys all shares of Company accumulation solar energy for 0.5 million euros ($543,950.00)

* Says Company Accumulation Solar Energy features 2 photovoltaic power stations of 1Mwp, one at Chasampaili and one at Mary, in Platykampos, Larisa