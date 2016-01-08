BRIEF-Billionaire Li said to explore options for fixed-line business-bloomberg
* Billionaire Li said to explore options for fixed-line business including potential sale -Bloomberg
Jan 8 Akelius Residential Property publ AB :
* Buys 258 apartments in Boston in two transactions
* Transaction price is $92 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Abertis will not respond to Monday's Atlantia offer in the short term says a source with knowledge of the process.