BRIEF-Wangsu Science & Technology unit to use 10 mln yuan to set up investment fund subsidiary in Xiamen
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary plans to use 10 million yuan to set up a wholly owned investment fund subsidiary in Xiamen
Jan 8 Assetus SA :
* Its unit Moderndach Sp. z o.o. signs 972,000 zloty ($243,097) contract for wooden buildings construction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9984 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* voip-pal.com announces plans to increase damage demands in lawsuits versus Apple, Verizon and AT&T