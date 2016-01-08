BRIEF-Faurecia to develop and manufacture fuell cell tanks with Stelia Aerospace Composite
* FAURECIA TO DEVELOP AND MANUFACTURE FUELL CELL TANKS FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLES WITH STELIA AEROSPACE COMPOSITE
Jan 8 Sports Direct International Plc
* Have seen a deterioration of trading conditions on high street and a continuation of unseasonal weather over key christmas period
* No longer confident of meeting our adjusted underlying EBITDA target (before share scheme costs) of 420 mln stg for full year
* Management's current expectation for full year is for adjusted underlying EBITDA (before share scheme costs) of between 380 mln stg and 420 mln stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* voip-pal.com announces plans to increase damage demands in lawsuits versus Apple, Verizon and AT&T