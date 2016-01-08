Jan 8 Biogaia AB :

* BioGaia says subsidiary IBT has US IND open and swedish CTA¹ approved for clinical study

* Infant Bacterial Therapeutics (IBT), a subsidiary of BioGaia, today announced that the IND (Investigational New Drug) for the prevention of necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC), has been accepted by FDA (the U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

* Furthermore, IBT has received approval from the MPA (Medical Product Agency) to conduct its clinical trial in Sweden.

* IBT now has an open IND accepted by the FDA, which is an important step in allowing IBT to start clinical studies in the US.